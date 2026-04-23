Razorpay and Google Pay simplify Indian exporters' cross-border payments
Business
Razorpay just teamed up with Google Pay to simplify international payments for Indian exporters.
Now, instead of typing in card details and going through extra steps, businesses can offer a smooth wallet-based checkout, making things quicker and way less hassle.
This move is part of Razorpay's push to bring more flexible payment options under its RBI-approved cross-border license.
Indian exporters gain digital wallet options
With digital wallets like Google Pay and Apple Pay gaining traction, Indian merchants now have more ways to get paid from customers abroad.
Considering India's export sector hit $825 billion in FY2025; better digital payment options could help boost conversion rates for exporters, though results might vary depending on the market.