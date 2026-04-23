Razorpay and Google Pay simplify Indian exporters' cross-border payments Business Apr 23, 2026

Razorpay just teamed up with Google Pay to simplify international payments for Indian exporters.

Now, instead of typing in card details and going through extra steps, businesses can offer a smooth wallet-based checkout, making things quicker and way less hassle.

This move is part of Razorpay's push to bring more flexible payment options under its RBI-approved cross-border license.