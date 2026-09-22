Razorpay-backed POP launches POPchop on POPShop for 3 interest-free payments

Even without any ads, POPchop already makes up 10% to 12% of orders on POPShop and has helped many users try formal credit for the first time.

The service is powered by lenders like PayU Finance India and LazyPay, which determine customer eligibility and credit limits based on their own underwriting criteria.

Thanks to its integration into the same ecosystem, about 60% of early POPchop users returned to place another order in the following month, so POP plans to add more lending partners as the product expands.