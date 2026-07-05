Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur: AI not fully usable at scale Business Jul 05, 2026

Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur says the world hasn't cracked how to use AI at scale yet.

After Google co-founder Sergey Brin admitted he doesn't fully get today's AI, Mathur tweeted, "Nobody has figured out how to fully use AI at scale yet."

It's a reminder that even tech giants are still figuring out how to make AI reliable and useful in real life.