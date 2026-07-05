Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur: AI not fully usable at scale
Business
Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur says the world hasn't cracked how to use AI at scale yet.
After Google co-founder Sergey Brin admitted he doesn't fully get today's AI, Mathur tweeted, "Nobody has figured out how to fully use AI at scale yet."
It's a reminder that even tech giants are still figuring out how to make AI reliable and useful in real life.
Companies still experimenting with AI
Mathur points out that most companies are still experimenting with AI, especially in tricky areas like fraud detection and customer support.
These systems need to be spot-on under tough conditions, but many aren't there yet.
Brin's honest take shows the industry is shifting focus: from just making powerful tech to actually making it work dependably for everyone.