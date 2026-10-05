Razorpay joins OpenAI to launch ChatGPT ads for Indian brands
Business
Razorpay is joining forces with OpenAI to launch ChatGPT-powered ads for Indian brands on its Engage platform.
This means companies like Tanishq, Tata Neu, and Fastrack can now use conversational AI to connect with customers in a more interactive way and help people discover products more easily.
Engage runs and tracks ChatGPT ads
With the Engage platform, brands can set up, run, and track their ChatGPT ads.
The system handles catalog analysis, feed prep, and AI best practices to boost campaign results, plus there's room for human tweaks when needed.
As Rahul Kothari, Chief Operations Officer at Razorpay, puts it, this move taps into the growing trend of shoppers relying on AI advice before making decisions.