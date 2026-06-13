IPO-bound Razorpay set to file confidential draft papers next week

Financial details

IPO estimates and potential valuation

The upcoming IPO is estimated to be worth between $500-600 million (approximately ₹4,700 crore to ₹5,700 crore). The issue will consist of a fresh issue and an offer for sale, with both parts likely to be equally divided. If estimates hold true, Razorpay's valuation at the time of its public listing could be between $5-6 billion.