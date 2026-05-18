RBI allows banks meeting market risk standards to end IFR Business May 18, 2026

Big update from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): starting May 18, banks that already meet market risk standards no longer need to keep an Investment Fluctuation Reserve (IFR).

The money sitting in these reserves as of May 17 will be shifted to other accounts like statutory or general reserves, or even profit and loss, and will now count as top-tier capital for the banks.