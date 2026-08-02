RBI revises deposit interest rules
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a major overhaul of the rules governing deposit interest rates. The revised framework will come into effect from October 1, 2026. The changes are aimed at improving transparency in fixed deposit (FD) pricing for customers and giving banks more flexibility in setting rates for bulk deposits.
Policy changes
Uniform rates across branches
The new rules mandate that banks offer the same interest rate across all branches for deposits of a similar amount accepted on the same day.
This means customers opening identical deposits at different branches of the same bank can't be offered different rates.
The RBI has said that interest rates offered on deposits, including bulk ones, "shall be uniform across all branches and for all customers."
Disclosure requirements
Disclosure norms tightened
Along with the uniformity rule, the RBI has also tightened disclosure norms.
Banks will now have to publish their schedule of deposit interest rates on their websites in advance.
The interest paid on deposits must strictly follow this published schedule.
For bulk deposits, banks will have to upload the applicable interest rates on their websites by 10:00am every business day, with a grace period until 10:10am.
Impact on FD rates
No impact on FD rates
The RBI's revised framework doesn't mandate any increase or decrease in fixed deposit interest rates.
Banks will continue to set their deposit rates based on factors such as liquidity requirements, funding costs, and market conditions.
The new rules mainly change how banks disclose deposit rates and how they can price bulk deposits, rather than dictating the level of interest rates for retail FDs.