RBI approves early redemption for 2 Sovereign Gold Bonds

SGB now worth over ₹15,500

Here's why everyone's talking: one of these SGBs is now worth over ₹15,500 per unit, up from an issue price of ₹5,051. That's more than triple the original value thanks to rising gold prices.

New SGBs aren't being issued because of government borrowing costs, so if you already have some, you're in a pretty sweet spot as more early redemptions open up over the next few years.