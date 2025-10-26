Kotak Mahindra Bank reappoints C S Rajan as part-time chairman

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of C S Rajan as the Part-Time Chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited . His new term will begin on January 1, 2026, and continue until October 21, 2027. The announcement was made by Kotak Mahindra Bank in an official press release. Rajan has been serving in this capacity since January 1, 2024.

Leadership transition Gratitude for continued trust placed in him Commenting on the RBI's approval, Ashok Vaswani, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said they are at an exciting juncture of growth and transformation. He added that they look forward to Mr. Rajan's continued leadership and strategic vision as they navigate their next phase of growth. Rajan expressed gratitude for the continued trust placed in him and said he looks forward to working closely with the Board and management to further strengthen the Bank's position.

Career highlights Leadership roles before joining Kotak Mahindra Bank Rajan, an IAS officer of the 1978 batch, retired as Chief Secretary of Rajasthan in 2016. He has held leadership roles for 12 years in key infrastructure sectors such as energy, highways, water resources, and industry. He also served a long stint of 14 years in agriculture and rural development. After retirement, he continued to play key roles in governance and corporate restructuring at IL&FS until September 2024.