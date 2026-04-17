RBI asks fintech, payment firms to follow DPDP, startups anxious

Startups need clearer DPDP guidance

Startups are finding it tough to balance both sets of rules, especially since DPDP focuses on privacy and consent, while the RBI cares about fraud prevention and financial stability.

Different data storage needs are causing headaches, and getting clear customer consent is not easy when third-party data sources are involved.

With a May 2027 deadline looming, many in the industry are hoping for clearer guidance so they can keep operations smooth and customers happy.