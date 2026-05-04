RBI assigns duties to 4 deputy governors including Rohit Jain
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just handed out new responsibilities to its four deputy governors.
Rohit Jain, the newest member, is now in charge of 10 departments, including fintech and foreign exchange.
Swaminathan Janakiraman, the most senior deputy governor, will oversee 11 areas like supervision and legal matters.
RBI names Poonam Gupta policy head
Poonam Gupta will lead six departments, most importantly, monetary policy, while Shirish Chandra Murmu takes on five, including regulation and enforcement.
These assignments are all about keeping the RBI running smoothly; by law, there must be four deputy governors with different backgrounds to make sure everything stays balanced and effective.