RBI bars banks blocking devices over missed EMIs Jan 2027

The Reserve Bank of India is stepping in to protect borrowers from aggressive loan recovery tactics.

Starting January 1, 2027, banks won't be allowed to restrict or disable device functionalities like your phone, laptop, or tablet just because you missed an EMI, except when the loan was taken specifically to finance that device, and even then the bank must take a gradual approach.

Essential functions such as incoming calls, SMS, and emergency SOS must remain accessible.

This change comes after people raised concerns about harassment and unfair practices.