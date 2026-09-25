RBI clears public and regional rural banks to open Sunday
A major bank strike is set for September 28-30, as unions push for a five-day workweek.
To make things easier for customers, Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on Sunday, September 27, even though that's usually a holiday.
The Reserve Bank of India has given public sector and rural banks the green light to operate that day.
UPI internet banking and ATMs expected
Banking services could be disrupted nationwide, so if you need to visit your branch, try to get it done before the strike kicks in.
Some unions aren't thrilled about working on their usual day off, but UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs are expected to remain available, although customers should check their bank's advisory for specific services.
The government is even paying central employees' salaries early on September 25 to avoid delays.
If you haven't tried digital banking yet, now's a good time to get familiar!