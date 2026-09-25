RBI clears public and regional rural banks to open Sunday

Banking services could be disrupted nationwide, so if you need to visit your branch, try to get it done before the strike kicks in.

Some unions aren't thrilled about working on their usual day off, but UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs are expected to remain available, although customers should check their bank's advisory for specific services.

The government is even paying central employees' salaries early on September 25 to avoid delays.

If you haven't tried digital banking yet, now's a good time to get familiar!