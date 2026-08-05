RBI considers unified AI guidelines emphasizing human oversight and kill-switches

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering new, all-in-one guidelines for using artificial intelligence (AI) in banks and nonbanking financial companies (NBFCs).

This comes after the RBI noticed that current rules just aren't enough as AI tools become a bigger part of how money moves and decisions are made.

Its June 2026 draft pointed out that model use comes with additional risks and should establish robust human oversight for AI models and override suspension or deactivation mechanisms, including kill-switch arrangements.