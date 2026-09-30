RBI data shows industrial credit up 18.2% in August 2026
India's banks are lending a lot more to industries this year; credit to the industrial sector shot up by 18.2% in August 2026, compared with just 7% last year, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
This jump comes from data collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks, which together account for about 95% of total non-food credit extended by all SCBs.
This jump comes from data covering almost all major banks and shows businesses are borrowing big right now.
Banks' industry and household loans surge
It's not just factories: loans for infrastructure, chemicals, food processing, and textiles all surged.
Even personal loans grew nearly 17%, with people taking out more for homes and cars (though credit card and gold loan growth slowed down).
Agriculture loans also climbed by more than 17%.
Basically, demand for bank money is booming across both industries and households this year.