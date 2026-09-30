RBI data shows industrial credit up 18.2% in August 2026

India's banks are lending a lot more to industries this year; credit to the industrial sector shot up by 18.2% in August 2026, compared with just 7% last year, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

This jump comes from data collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks, which together account for about 95% of total non-food credit extended by all SCBs.

This jump comes from data covering almost all major banks and shows businesses are borrowing big right now.