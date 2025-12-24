RBI delays implementation of faster check clearance system

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the launch of Phase 2 of its faster check clearance system. The decision comes as a deviation from the earlier schedule, which was set to take effect from January 3, 2026. Under this phase, banks would have been required to approve or reject checks within three hours of receiving their images.

Official announcement RBI's circular announces postponement of Phase 2 In a circular issued on December 24, the RBI announced the postponement of Phase 2 of the Continuous Clearing and Settlement (CCS) framework. The central bank said that the second phase has been deferred until further notice. Meanwhile, Phase 1 of the system, which was implemented earlier this year, will continue to operate as usual.

Operational changes RBI revises working hours for check processing Along with the postponement of Phase 2, RBI has also revised the working hours for check processing. The new schedule states that the check presentation window will be open from 9am to 3pm. Meanwhile, banks can confirm or reject checks between 9am and 7pm. These changes are aimed at streamlining operations and improving efficiency in check clearance processes.

System transition Phase 1's role in speeding up check clearance The CCS system was introduced under check Truncation System (CTS) to speed up and simplify check clearing. It does away with the traditional batch system and uses digital images and electronic data for clearing checks. Under this system, banks scan checks as they receive them and send their images and MICR data to the clearing house instead of waiting for fixed clearing batches.

Future expectations Phase 2's intended impact on check clearance Phase 2 of the CCS system was expected to make check clearance even faster by introducing a three-hour window for banks to approve or reject checks after receiving their images. If a bank failed to respond within this time, the check would be automatically approved and settled. This phase was aimed at expediting the process and enabling customers to access their funds sooner.