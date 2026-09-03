RBI deposit drive brings $127B from Indians abroad, $10.6B cost

To shield banks from currency swings, the RBI set up a swap facility, estimated to cost 3%-3.5% annually for three to five years.

Still, with India's forex reserves sitting strong at $730 billion, experts say there's room to manage these expenses.

Some economists think investing in 10-year US Treasuries (with solid returns) could help cover costs or even let the RBI break even, so it's not all downside for India's central bank.