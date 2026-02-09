RBI doubles collateral-free loan limit for small businesses Business Feb 09, 2026

Starting April 1, 2026, small business owners can now get up to ₹20 lakh in loans without needing to put up any collateral, thanks to a new move by the RBI.

This is double the previous limit under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and aims to make it easier for micro and small enterprises, including first-generation entrepreneurs, to access funds.