RBI eases rules for NRIs to invest in India

What's changing?

These updates mean NRIs can now use Indian Rupees for cross-border trade with neighbors like Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka—and even lend in INR through authorized banks.

Plus, balances in special rupee accounts can be put into corporate bonds and commercial papers.

The RBI is considering raising how much foreign individuals can invest in listed Indian companies and is making digital payments smoother by allowing UPI with international numbers.

All this could make it way simpler (and faster) for NRIs to send money, invest, or start something new in India—good news if you're looking at global opportunities or thinking about your own future business plans.