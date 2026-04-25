RBI examines Anthropic's Claude Mythos as Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting Business Apr 25, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India is taking a closer look at Claude Mythos, an AI model from Anthropic, after worries popped up about its ability to quickly spot and exploit software weaknesses.

RBI is teaming up with global regulators, Indian banks, and government officials to figure out how to keep things safe.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also chaired a high-level meeting to discuss what this could mean for India's banking systems.