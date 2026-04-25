RBI examines Anthropic's Claude Mythos as Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting
The Reserve Bank of India is taking a closer look at Claude Mythos, an AI model from Anthropic, after worries popped up about its ability to quickly spot and exploit software weaknesses.
RBI is teaming up with global regulators, Indian banks, and government officials to figure out how to keep things safe.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also chaired a high-level meeting to discuss what this could mean for India's banking systems.
Experts warn banks on AI-driven attacks
Cybersecurity experts say it's time for banks to level up their security game.
Sanjay Katkar from Quick Heal points out that AIs like Mythos can find vulnerabilities way faster than old-school hackers.
The latest India Cyber Threat Report backs this up, noting a jump in automated, AI-driven attacks.
Leaders from Infosys and Barracuda Networks suggest banks use continuous vulnerability checks and smarter threat detection tools to stay ahead of these new risks.