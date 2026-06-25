India could grow over 7% this year: RBI MPC member
What's the story
Nagesh Kumar, an external member of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy committee, has hinted that India could grow by over 7% this year. The prediction is contingent on global oil prices remaining around $70 per barrel. Kumar's forecast is more optimistic than the RBI's current projection and comes amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Economic impact
Kumar's optimistic outlook contrasts with RBI's growth downgrade
Kumar told Bloomberg that the easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could improve India's economic outlook. He said this would lower risks to both inflation and growth. The prediction comes as a sharp contrast to the RBI's earlier downgrade of growth estimates for FY27 to 6.6%, citing uncertainty over the Middle East conflict.
Oil supply stability
US-Iran peace talks may prompt quick RBI forecast revisions
Kumar also noted that progress in US-Iran peace talks has eased worries about oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. This could prompt the RBI to revise its forecasts in just one policy meeting. India, which imports nearly 90% of its oil requirements, is highly vulnerable to fluctuations in global energy prices.
Forecast revision
RBI to update forecasts in August policy meeting
The RBI is scheduled to update its forecasts during the next monetary policy review on August 5. Kumar also expects inflation projections to be revised lower within the 4% target, from the current fiscal year's 5.1%. His comments come after Governor Sanjay Malhotra hinted that policymakers are not rushing to raise rates due to uncertainty around growth and inflation outlooks.
Inflation analysis
Recent inflation shock attributed to oil market tightness
Kumar also addressed the recent inflation shock, saying it was driven by tightness in oil markets rather than excess demand. He said, "This is an inflation which is not demand-driven inflation but a cost-push kind of inflation." He downplayed concerns over broad-based price gains and said second-round effects are very muted so far.
Growth strategy
Policy focus should remain on boosting growth, Kumar says
With inflation risks receding, Kumar emphasized that the policy focus should remain on boosting growth. He said, "I think we need to be concerned about growth and boosting growth in whichever way possible is certainly very important." He added that policymakers will consider both monetary and fiscal levers to bolster the economy.