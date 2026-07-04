RBI fines Bank of Baroda ₹64L for breaching regulatory guidelines

Inspection findings

Inspection revealed excess interest charges and KYC delays

The RBI conducted a statutory inspection of Bank of Baroda as part of its supervisory evaluation. The inspection, which was based on the bank's financial position as of March 31, 2025, revealed that the lender had charged interest higher than the contracted rate in some loan accounts. It also found that KYC records for some customers were not uploaded to the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCR) within the stipulated time frame.