RBI fines Pine Labs 3.1L for KYC lapses on PPIs Business Mar 27, 2026

Pine Labs just got hit with a ₹3.1 lakh fine from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for not following proper Know Your Customer (KYC) rules while issuing prepaid payment instruments.

After a statutory inspection (July 2024-May 2025) and an RBI order dated March 23, 2026, the regulator found that Pine Labs was letting users sign up without full verification.

The central bank made it clear this penalty doesn't affect customers' transactions, but it's a reminder that KYC rules are serious business.