RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says rupee at ₹95 not concerning Business Apr 08, 2026

The Indian rupee recently slipped to about ₹95 per US dollar, down more than 4% during the March quarter.

But the RBI isn't worried, Governor Sanjay Malhotra explained that the central bank doesn't target any specific level or band and only steps in if things get too wild.

Its main goal? Keep the market steady, not control every move the rupee makes.