RBI holds 5.25% repo, Sanjay Malhotra flags Middle East risks Business Apr 08, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India just put out a heads-up about how the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could impact India's economy.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra says things are solid overall, but rising oil prices and global trade uncertainty are making it tricky.

To keep things steady, the central bank is holding the repo rate at 5.25% for now.