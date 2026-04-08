RBI holds main rate at 5.25% says Governor Sanjay Malhotra Business Apr 08, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping its main interest rate at 5.25%.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire influenced this call, as ongoing tensions in West Asia have been shaking up the global economy.

The RBI's policy team agreed that with crude oil prices rising and the rupee slipping during the 39-day conflict, now isn't the time for big changes.