RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% as ceasefire boosts rupee
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just announced it is holding the repo rate steady at 5.25%.
This move was pretty much expected, especially since a recent ceasefire has helped cool oil prices and given the rupee a little boost.
Still, global uncertainty is keeping everyone on their toes.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra faces rate tradeoff
With the Iran conflict still affecting markets, RBI's team, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is stuck between raising rates to protect the rupee and keeping them low to help the economy grow.
Even with some short-term relief, figuring out what is best for India is not getting any easier right now.