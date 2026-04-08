RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% for 2nd meeting
Business
The RBI has decided not to change the repo rate: it's staying put at 5.25% for the second meeting in a row.
The move comes as global uncertainties and inflation risks loom, but Governor Sanjay Malhotra sounded optimistic, saying India's economy is still showing strong momentum.
RBI MPC maintains neutral stance
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is sticking with a "neutral" stance, trying to balance growth and inflation worries.
Other key rates like SDF (5%) and MSF (5.5%) also remain unchanged.
With recent rate cuts behind us and external shocks like the U.S.-Iran conflict in play, the RBI is keeping an eye on inflation but trusts government efforts to keep things steady for now.