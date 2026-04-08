RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% for 2nd meeting

RBI MPC maintains neutral stance

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is sticking with a "neutral" stance, trying to balance growth and inflation worries.

Other key rates like SDF (5%) and MSF (5.5%) also remain unchanged.

With recent rate cuts behind us and external shocks like the U.S.-Iran conflict in play, the RBI is keeping an eye on inflation but trusts government efforts to keep things steady for now.