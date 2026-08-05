RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% for 5th consecutive time
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just kept the repo rate steady at 5.25% for the fifth time in a row, after its August 5, 2026 meeting.
The last change was back in October 2025, when the rate dropped a bit from 5.5%.
This move comes as retail inflation ticked up to 4.38% in June, just over its target but still within its comfort zone.
RBI balances growth and inflation
RBI is playing it safe because prices are rising (core inflation is still around 4%), and there is extra uncertainty from things like high oil prices and global tensions.
By holding rates steady, RBI hopes to keep growth on track without letting inflation get out of hand, a balancing act it has stuck with since late last year.