RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% says Governor Sanjay Malhotra
Business
The Reserve Bank of India is hitting pause on any repo rate changes, keeping it steady at 5.25%.
This means your home loan EMIs aren't going up or down right now.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says they're playing it safe and watching inflation and global risks before making any moves.
Home loan EMIs likely unchanged
With oil prices rising and unpredictable weather shaking things up, the RBI wants to keep a close eye on inflation before making any changes to interest rates.
So, banks probably won't drop their lending rates soon, and EMIs will stay put for most home loan borrowers.
Experts suggest focusing on loan terms, fees, and repayment options instead of waiting around for a rate cut; smart moves matter more than wishful thinking right now!