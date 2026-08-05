RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% to keep inflation stable
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just hit pause on the repo rate, keeping it at 5.25%.
This cautious move is all about keeping inflation stable while global markets stay unpredictable.
If you are wondering what this means for your money: banks usually use the repo rate to set interest rates for loans and fixed deposits (FDs), so things should stay pretty steady for now.
FD rates likely to stay steady
FD interest rates are not likely to go up much in the near future, since most banks have already adjusted them recently.
Private banks and nonbank financial companies (NBFCs) might still offer slightly better FD rates than large public sector banks.
If you are helping out family, senior citizens get a little extra on FDs, usually 0.25% to 0.75% more, but financial planners say it is smart to also check out options like corporate FDs, debt mutual funds, or government securities based on your goals and risk comfort.