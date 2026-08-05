RBI holds repo rate: What it means for your FD
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. This decision comes as a cautious response to domestic inflation trends and rising global uncertainties such as geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity prices. The move is likely to have a direct impact on fixed deposit (FD) rates across banks in India.
Rate stability
Why an unchanged repo rate is significant
An unchanged repo rate usually means stability in deposit interest rates.
Banks use this policy rate as a benchmark for pricing loans and deposits, so the unchanged rate indicates no immediate need to change fixed deposit (FD) rates.
Most banks had already adjusted their deposit rates according to earlier policy changes.
With the MPC maintaining its stance, FD returns are likely to remain stable in the near term, limiting potential for new hikes.
Rate variations
Senior citizens continue to enjoy preferential rates
FD interest rates vary across banks and tenures.
Private sector banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) usually offer higher rates than large public sector banks.
Senior citizens continue to enjoy preferential rates, earning an additional 25-75 basis points over regular FD rates.
However, the stable rate environment may prompt some investors to look for alternatives beyond traditional FDs.
Diversification
Financial planners recommend exploring alternatives to FDs
Financial planners recommend considering alternatives like corporate fixed deposits, debt mutual funds, and government securities.
These instruments may offer better returns but come with different levels of risk and liquidity considerations.
Investors are advised to align their choices with their financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon before diversifying beyond traditional FDs.