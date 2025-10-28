RBI: India's forex reserves cross $700 billion for 1st time
India's forex reserves jumped by $31.76 billion between April and September 2025, reaching a record $700.09 billion, says the RBI.
Gold now makes up a bigger slice too, rising from 12% to 14% of the total.
As of September, the RBI held over 880 metric tons of gold, with most stored in India and the rest with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
FCA makes up bulk of reserves
Most of the reserves are Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), totaling $579.18 billion, with nearly $490 billion invested in securities.
Gold is the next biggest chunk, followed by smaller portions in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and the IMF's Reserve Tranche Position.
India's import cover—how long it could pay for imports using its reserves—also got stronger, improving to 11.4 months by June 2025.