RBI: India's forex reserves cross $700 billion for 1st time
Oct 28, 2025

India's forex reserves jumped by $31.76 billion between April and September 2025, reaching a record $700.09 billion, says the RBI.

Gold now makes up a bigger slice too, rising from 12% to 14% of the total.

As of September, the RBI held over 880 metric tons of gold, with most stored in India and the rest with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).