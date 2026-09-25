RBI: India's net FDI $7.3 billion highest in 5 years
India just saw its net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) soar to $7.3 billion in July 2026, the highest in five years, said the Reserve Bank of India.
That's a big leap from June's $1.3 billion.
Most of this money flowed into communication, financial services, and computer services sectors, which received more than four-fifths of the equity inflows.
India's $13.4b FDI and outbound investment
Between April and July 2026, net FDI hit $13.4 billion (up from $9.7 billion last year), with Mauritius, the U.A.E. and the US accounting for about 70% of equity inflows.
Meanwhile, Indian companies are also investing more abroad, mainly in Singapore, the UK and the U.A.E. with a focus on finance, insurance, business services, and manufacturing.
This signals growing confidence as Indian businesses look beyond borders and diversify their game plan.