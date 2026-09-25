RBI: India's net FDI $7.3 billion highest in 5 years

Between April and July 2026, net FDI hit $13.4 billion (up from $9.7 billion last year), with Mauritius, the U.A.E. and the US accounting for about 70% of equity inflows.

Meanwhile, Indian companies are also investing more abroad, mainly in Singapore, the UK and the U.A.E. with a focus on finance, insurance, business services, and manufacturing.

This signals growing confidence as Indian businesses look beyond borders and diversify their game plan.