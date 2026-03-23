RBI has injected ₹79,256cr into India's banking system

As of March 23, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in deficit by some ₹65,395.64 crore. The RBI's latest injection is much lower than the notified amount of ₹1 lakh crore. On March 20, a previous injection of ₹25,101 crore was made into the banking system through a three-day VRR auction.

Past actions

Durable liquidity infused since January via OMOs

Before the latest VRR auction, the RBI had injected ₹48,014 crore of liquidity into the banking system via a seven-day VRR on March 17. Further, since January 2026, the central bank has infused ₹3.50 lakh crore of durable liquidity into the banking system via open market purchases of government securities. These measures are part of RBI's efforts to manage liquidity in India's financial system effectively.