RBI issues 1st core inflation forecast 4.4% for fiscal 2026-27
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just dropped its first official core inflation forecast, projecting 4.4% in fiscal 2026-27.
This new move is meant to give everyone a clearer idea of long-term price trends by leaving out the usual ups and downs from food and energy costs.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that if you also take out precious metals, core inflation looks even more stable, so there's not much pressure on this front right now.
Core inflation excludes food and energy
Core inflation helps the RBI see what's really happening with prices, without all the short-term spikes from things like veggies or petrol.
Most inflation-targeting countries focus on headline inflation because it is seen as a more representative measure of overall price conditions.
In India, food accounts for about 37% of the CPI basket. Lately, headline inflation was at 2.7% in January and 3.2% in February, as food prices started rising again after deflation in the previous four months.
The new core projection should help guide future decisions as these trends keep shifting.