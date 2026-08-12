RBI issues draft loan-rate rules to boost transparency for borrowers
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning new rules to make how banks and other regulated entities set loan interest rates clearer and fairer for affected borrowers.
Announced on August 12, 2026, these guidelines are all about making sure borrowers know exactly how their rates are decided, aiming for more transparency and better protection for consumers.
If everything goes as planned, the changes will kick in from April 2027.
Benchmarks required, resets limited, monthly publication
Under the draft rules, all loans must be tied to clear benchmarks (basically, reference points that decide your rate) along with a risk-based spread.
For floating-rate loans (where your rate can change), lenders have to spell out when and how often your rate might reset, no more than once every three months.
For farm loans, resets will match crop cycles but won't go beyond a year.
These rules apply across commercial banks, regional rural banks, urban and rural cooperative banks, all-India financial institutions, and NBFCs, including housing finance companies; plus, eligible lenders will now have to publish their internal benchmark on the first calendar day of every month.
RBI invites feedback until Sept 11
RBI is inviting feedback on these draft guidelines until September 11, 2026, so if you've got thoughts or concerns about how loans should work in India, now's your chance to speak up before the final rules are set.