RBI just dropped ₹2 lakh crore into the banking system—here's why it matters

How they're doing it (and what's next)

The RBI will buy government bonds in four rounds—on December 29, January 5, January 12, and January 22—each worth ₹50,000 crore.

Plus, there's a $10 billion currency swap planned for January 13, 2026, to add even more rupee liquidity in a way that temporarily uses, but does not permanently reduce, India's forex reserves.

All these steps are meant to keep things stable for everyone, from banks to regular people who just want loans at decent rates.