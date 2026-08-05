RBI keeps repo rate at 5.25% and retains neutral stance

RBI isn't seeing big inflation threats right now, even with global tensions and trade risks still around.

They've actually bumped up their growth outlook and think things are pretty balanced for now.

Expect some liquidity tightening moves (like VRRR operations) in October as surplus cash peaks in September.

Looking ahead, markets are continuing to price in a 50 bp hike in this cycle, with escalation in geopolitics or global bond yields as risk factors.

The next policy update lands October 7, right as festival season kicks off and some key foreign flows wrap up.