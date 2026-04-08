RBI keeps repo rate at 5.25% to steady Indian economy

Repo-linked 50L home EMIs down ₹3,050

If you've got a home loan linked to the repo rate, this pause is actually good news.

Since early 2025, interest rates on these loans have dropped by 125 basis points, leading to real savings.

As Adhil Shetty from BankBazaar points out, someone with a ₹50 lakh loan over 20 years now pays ₹3,050 less per month on EMIs and saves about ₹7.34 lakh in total interest.