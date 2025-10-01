MPC voted unanimously to keep rates unchanged

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

By Mudit Dube 10:29 am Oct 01, 202510:29 am

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept its key repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, as expected by the market. The decision comes as the central bank assesses the impact of previous rate cuts and recent tax reductions against a backdrop of global trade uncertainties. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to maintain the key repo rate and continue with a "neutral" policy stance.