RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 5.25% to check inflation

Fixed deposit interest rates likely unchanged

Because the repo rate isn't changing, fixed deposit (FD) interest rates will mostly stay the same too.

Private banks and nonbanking financial companies (NBFCs) usually offer slightly better FD returns than public banks, and seniors get a little extra boost on their FDs.

If you're looking for higher returns (and don't mind some risk), you could also check out corporate FDs, debt mutual funds, or government securities; just make sure they fit your goals before jumping in.