RBI lets banks restrict device features if loan agreements allow

Borrowers get 90-day cure, 1-hour restoration

You'll get 90 days to catch up on payments before any restrictions happen.

Banks have to send two reminders: one when you're 60 days late (with a 21-day window), and another with 7 days left.

Even if your device gets restricted, access to the internet, incoming calls, emergency SOS features, and emergency government/public-safety notifications will still work.

Once you pay up, banks must restore full access within 1 hour, or pay ₹250 for every hour they're late.

Also, banks aren't allowed to touch any of your personal data during this process, keeping your privacy safe.