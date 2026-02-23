RBI likely to inject ₹5 lakh crore in FY27: Economists

Lately, RBI has been busy — it has bought back ₹6.88 lakh crore so far in FY26 through open market operations. It also ran special auctions for banks, putting another ₹1.35 lakh crore into play.

Need to maintain core liquidity surplus

After all these moves, there's been a noticeable surplus of cash in the system—standing at a daily average of ₹2.66 lakh crore in February so far.

Experts like Madhavi Arora believe RBI will need to keep up these efforts in FY27, especially with states under fiscal pressure.

By March 2027, the RBI may need to ensure the core liquidity surplus does not dip below 1% of NDTL.