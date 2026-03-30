RBI limits banks' forex holdings to $100 million to steady rupee

Banks may sell $11-15bn foreign currency

The new rule kicks in by April 10, 2026.

While it gave the rupee a quick boost (trading at 93.59 to the dollar after the news), experts think it is only a short-term fix.

Banks are worried they may have to sell off $11 billion to $15 billion in foreign currency fast, which could hurt their profits and make trading trickier, possibly sending more action offshore and making things bumpier for the rupee in the long run.