RBI lowers FY 2027 inflation forecast 5% holds repo 5.25%
Business
The RBI just updated its inflation outlook for FY 2027, lowering the forecast slightly to 5% (from 5.1%).
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also said the repo rate stays put at 5.25%, and the central bank isn't shifting from its "neutral" policy stance for now.
Quarterly inflation revised, June retail 4.38%
RBI adjusted some quarterly numbers too: Q2's inflation estimate drops to 4.7%, Q3 holds steady at 5.9%, and Q4 inches up a bit to 5.5%.
These tweaks come after retail inflation jumped to 4.38% in June, above the RBI's usual target, mainly because food prices have been on the rise and costs are climbing across different sectors.