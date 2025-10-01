RBI lowers inflation forecast for FY26 to 2.6%

The RBI has also revised its CPI inflation estimates for upcoming quarters of FY26. The Q2FY26 estimate has been lowered to 1.8% from an earlier projection of 2.1%. Similarly, the Q3FY26 estimate has been revised down to 1.8% from a previous estimate of 3.1%. For Q4FY26, the RBI predicts a CPI inflation rate of 4%, slightly lower than its earlier forecast of 4.4%.

Influencing factors

Core inflation remains stable

Malhotra attributed the low inflation rate to a sharp fall in food prices and stable core inflation. He said, "The overall inflation outlook has turned notably more benign in recent months, with headline inflation being revised down from 3.7% in June to 3.1% in August, and further to 2.6% most recently." The RBI governor also noted that the southwest monsoon's performance has been favorable, which could stabilize food prices further.