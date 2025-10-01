RBI holds repo rate at 5.5%: What's the impact

Despite worries about export slowdowns, the RBI actually raised its GDP growth forecast for 2025-26—from 6.5% up to 6.8%. They're betting that GST tweaks will help balance out any rough patches later this year.

Banking reforms on the table

RBI also rolled out 22 new banking reforms—think: banks can now fund corporate buyouts, lighter rules for MSMEs and home loans, plus new co-op bank licenses after nearly 20 years.

The goal? Make it simpler for businesses (and people) to get credit while keeping banks strong and steady.