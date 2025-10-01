Sensex jumps 589 points as RBI keeps repo rate steady

The RBI 's steady hand calmed worries about rising loan costs and inflation . This reassurance made investors more confident—financial stocks rallied, the rupee edged up a bit against the dollar, and market volatility dropped. For anyone tracking their investments or thinking about entering the market, today's mood was noticeably brighter.

Analyst says 'further upswings' likely

Banking shares saw heavy buying after the RBI news, helped along by positive vibes from global markets like the US and South Korea.

Plus, falling crude oil prices eased inflation fears even further.

As analyst Anand James put it: "Nifty closed near the day's low, but oscillators remain accommodative for further upswings," hinting there could be more upside ahead.