After 100% pharma tariffs, Trump launches website for discounted medicines

US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of a new website, "TrumpRx," which will redirect consumers to pharmaceutical companies' direct-to-consumer platforms to purchase prescription drugs. The platform will also feature discounted medicines from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer . The announcement was made during an Oval Office address with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla by his side.

Pricing agreement Pfizer agrees to cut US drug prices Pfizer has agreed to sell its drugs on the TrumpRx platform and cut prices in the US, matching those in other developed markets. The company said it struck a deal with the Trump administration not to face pharmaceutical tariffs if it invests in US manufacturing. Additionally, Pfizer will invest $70 billion in research, development, and capital projects in America.

Discount details Website to launch in 2026 The TrumpRx website will offer primarily primary care and some specialty drugs from Pfizer. These include Duavee for menopause symptoms at an 85% discount; Eucrisa for atopic dermatitis at $162; Toviaz for overactive bladder at $42; and autoimmune drugs Abrilada and Xeljanz at significant discounts. The site is expected to launch in 2026 and would redirect consumers to pharmaceutical companies' direct-to-consumer websites for orders.